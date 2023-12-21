Sony apparently fears Microsoft and would have transcribed his concerns black on white, within a series of documents stolen during the recent leak: according to these materials, the Japanese company believes that the acquisition of Activision has put its competitor in an advantageous position.

According to Sony, the acquisition of Activision, finalized in October, could represent the leap in quality that Xbox needed to overcome itthanks to the acquisition of franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush on the mobile front.

In the stolen documents, the Japanese company discusses the undeniable advantages of the mergerwhich gives Microsoft some very successful live service games, very solid foundations for approaching the mobile market (with the possibility for Xbox to launch its own app store) and a platform already ready on PC, Battle.net.

The main source of concern however remains the Call of Duty series, despite the 10-year agreement just signed, and the implications compared to PlayStation Plus when the episodes of the saga arrive on Game Pass.

Sony also fears that the next chapter of Call of Duty, which apparently will be called Black Ops: Gulf War, will launch directly on Xbox Game Passwith all the consequences of the case for PlayStation and its users.