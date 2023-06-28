sony has told the UK antitrust regulator that it fears that if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzardthe players of call of duty they go to Xbox, despite the series’ lack of exclusivity. The cause? The benefits they can get in terms of content.

In essence, sony fear that Microsoft do with call of duty what they’ve been doing for the past few years, which is offering players bonuses that make playing on their platforms more appealing, like early beta availability of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in ps4 and PS5. The difference in this case is that Microsoft will do so as the owner of the franchise, while sony had to come to terms with Activision Blizzard for certain privileges, such as Microsoft He did the same in the era of Xbox 360.

In summary, the guarantees of Microsoft to maintain the franchise call of duty multiplatform were not enough to sonywho fears the revocation of the privileges obtained over the years, as they informed the British Competition Authority (CMA) in a lengthy document:

SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) testified before the CMA that even if the games CoD are still available at PlayStation After the acquisition, the resulting company will still be able to carry out a partial divestment of the franchise, increasing the differences between the versions of CoD available at Xbox and PlayStation.

According to SIEgamers expect more content and greater compatibility with console hardware from CoD in Xboxas well as benefits for members of XGP (xbox game pass). SIE He stated that these factors can influence gamers’ decisions when buying a console.

Via: cyber post

Editor’s note: I’m not a fanboy of Nintendobut right now it’s just ridiculous how these two continue in their drama while the creators of Mario Bros. they keep announcing and releasing great games and remakes without worrying about what happens with Activision.