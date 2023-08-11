A subscriber to playstation plus Turkey has taken a rather interesting approach to saving money on its membership… by spending over $21,000 pesos to stay a member until at least 2050. 2023 hasn’t been the most consistent year for subscribers to playstation plus. Although there have been great free games, iconic trilogies, and awesome exclusives from PS5there have also been some setbacks that have led subscribers to threaten to leave the service.

However, at least one subscriber to playstation plus he clearly believes that sticking with the service for decades to come is a good investment. As noted on the subreddit of PlayStationit appears that a player based in Turkey has spent 460,000 Turkish Lira (just over $21,000 MXN) to maintain his subscription to playstation plus until the year 2050. This seems to be an attempt to avoid the inevitable price increases that will come in the next few years and save money in the long run.

Of course, as others have pointed out, we have no idea if playstation plusor even PlayStation, will still exist in 27 years. Hell, if you want to really get into it; Will any of us be here in 27 years? I certainly hope so, but who really knows what the future holds.

On the other hand, maybe this player is laughing at all of us in 2050 when we are paying $500 or maybe $1000 MXN a month for PS Plus and he has paid with the prices of 2023. Who can say?

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: There has been more than one occasion where Sony has considered closing the video division. PlayStationSo, I think it’s a pretty long shot, not to mention you’re going to have to take really good care of yourself if you want to recoup your investment, things like the pandemic caught us all by surprise.