As previously reported, the release on Nintendo Switch is dictated by the desire to “ reach a wider audience including those closest to families and younger users,” Windeler said.

We remind you that the game in question will also be released on PC and Nintendo Switch that is, all major platforms except Xbox, so the situation is quite bizarre. As for the desire to release on the Nintendo console, which is a rather unprecedented situation for a first-party title from PlayStation Studios, this has a rather rational motivation.

In a recent interview conducted by GameFile’s Stephen Totilo at James Windeler, Narrative Director at Guerrilla Games the reason why is also cited LEGO Horizon Adventures Won’t Come to Xbox but the explanation seems quite curious as it appears to be due to the desire to “push the PS5 hardware to its limits”.

Ok Nintendo Switch and PC, but would Xbox have imposed too many limitations?

Evidently, the Nintendo Switch version does not represent a potential limit to the maximum exploitation of the PS5 hardware like Xbox, according to Guerrilla Games’ narrative director.

“Right now, we’re really focused on pushing the hardware to its limits and making this game absolutely fantastic on this hardware,” the developer explained of the PS5, but in direct response to a question about why the game isn’t planned for Xbox.

“And you know, we don’t have Nothing to announce on Xbox at the moment,” Windeler added, further clarifying the concept. While the idea of ​​maximizing hardware often makes sense when it comes to single-platform exclusives, this is a multiplatform that doesn’t come to a specific console.

The thesis proposed by Guerrilla Games is therefore that developing LEGO Horizon Adventures also on Xbox would have placed limits on the full exploitation of the hardware on PS5, a problem that evidently does not arise by also releasing the game on PC and Nintendo Switch, according to James Windeler.

Although this reconstruction may seem like an oversimplification, it seems that Windeler has substantially reiterated the concept by stating that the game is not planned on PS4 for the same reasons which is why it doesn’t show up on Xbox.