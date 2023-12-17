Something that today is perceived as a big doubt in the video game industry is the fact of why buy a console, because in the end many of the big titles end up reaching the PC market, great examples of that have been the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War (2018), Horizon Zero Dawn among others that are on the way. That is why it is considered that in the long run updating the computer turns out to be more feasible because it is a broader catalog.

Through a new interview, the executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hideaki Nishinohas mentioned that they consider it better to have a console, and that is because it is something more immediate compared to the PC and everything it takes to research the best options. That is to say, it is much more expensive to assemble these devices, and with the console you find something more solid and that is clearly immediate to consume, since the games are only installed and the user starts playing.

Here what was mentioned:

If you want to play PC games with the same GPU performance [unidad de procesamiento de gráficos] and so on like the PS5, you have to spend money and time to build your own PC. While doing so can be rewarding, a dedicated console allows any gamer to enjoy games of the same technical level right out of the box.

Added to this is the fact that Sony has been able to gain a defined audience, and that is thanks to the launch of products outside of video games, taking series or movies as examples, this year with the series of The Last of Us and the movie Grand Tourism. Well, many people, upon seeing this type of production, have come to buy a console. PS5all in order to prove the origins of what they saw for the first time on television.

Via: PlayStation Life Style

Editor's note: Well, we cannot really say that one is more advantageous over the other, but we can comment that accessibility is better on consoles. So, it also depends if the player is a little more casual or a little more focused on certain types of titles.