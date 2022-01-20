Among the many rumors we have heard about the announcement ofacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, in fact there was no comment from Sony, the company that could be hurt the most by the deal, but it looks pretty optimistic and expects Microsoft to keep the publisher’s games on PlayStation as cross-platform.

To be precise, a Sony spokesperson interviewed by Wall Street Journal reported that “We expect Microsoft to uphold contractual arrangements and continue to ensure Activision games are cross-platform,” according to the US finance publication. The sentence could open up to different interpretations, but it is clear that it is still a rather vague comment, waiting to see, first of all, if the maxi-acquisition goes through or not.

Obviously, the possibility that Activision games can become Xbox exclusives it could hurt PlayStation’s business and a reflection of it was immediately after the announcement, when Sony lost $ 20 billion in shares in hours with the largest decline seen in several years.

Activision, the headquarters

However, the question is not yet settled: there is the possibility that some games will remain on PlayStation after the acquisition and Microsoft has already reported that it does not want to alienate the gamer community, even if it seems above all a cautious first approach waiting to enter. complete control.

According to some analysts, “total exclusivity makes no sense”, but the fact of spending $ 70 billion to leave everything as it is at the moment also seems to make little sense, so who knows. In any case, the Sony spokesperson’s statement is interesting, in some particular respects: the fact that it refers to contractual obligations could imply the presence of some agreements already undertaken by Sony and Activision, which would perhaps ensure the release of Call of Duty for a few more years on PlayStation. On the other hand, for years Sony has had the exclusivity (temporal or not) on the contents of the Call of Duty chapters, so it is possible that it has protected itself in this way.

For the rest, if the acquisition were to be completed without particular stakes imposed by the supervisory bodies, the decision on releasing Activision Blizzard games on all platforms will be up to Microsoft alone.