By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) – Sony Corp said on Friday that PlayStation 5 sales will rise by six million units this fiscal year, but the company expects profit to decline amid weaker numbers in financial services.

The Japanese company expects operating profit for the year to March 31 to fall 3.2% to 1.17 trillion yen ($8.65 billion), below the average profit estimate of 1.275 trillion yen, according to data. compiled by Refinitiv from analysts.

The performance of the games unit, however, will be a relief for the entertainment and electronics conglomerate, which has struggled to meet demand for consoles during the pandemic because of interruptions in the semiconductor chain.

“Now, we can deliver PlayStation 5 to almost anywhere in the world without keeping our customers waiting,” Sony Group President Hiroki Totoki told reporters after the earnings announcement.

Sony, which competes with Microsoft and Nintendo in the games business, expects to sell a record 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this fiscal year, up from 19.1 million in the previous 12 months.

For this year, the company estimates an 8% increase in profit from the games and network unit, to 270 billion yen.

Sony expects results from the music and imaging divisions to be slightly higher this year, with financial services profits down by a fifth.

The company said total operating profit for the quarter ended March 31 fell 7.3% to 128.5 billion yen. In 12 months, profit rose to a record level of 1.21 trillion yen.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka)