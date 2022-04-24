Sony is taking into consideration the PC market more and more, and if only the excellent success of the porting of Horizon Zero Dawn and God of Warand an equally excellent interest of users towards the future port of Uncharted 4 and its expansion show that the commercial strategy has high expectations.

From a recently posted job posting, Sony is hiring a Senior Director for PC Planning and Strategywhose role will be to draw up a plan for the trade and sale of the products Playstation on PCexpanding business growth where possible and identifying future sectors and partnerships to accomplish this.

In addition, he will also be in charge of getting in touch with Valve and Epic to ensure communication and growth on their respective digital stores, Steam and Epic Games Storewhile identifying sales and promotional opportunities through the analysis of collected data.

We know that Sony is willing to likely bring all of its exclusives to PC sooner or later, so for marketing reasons it is important to have a figure who knows how to plan and complete this task. Good luck if you send the application!

After Uncharted 4, what do you think will be the next exclusive to arrive on Steam and EGS? The pool from which to draw is still very large …

