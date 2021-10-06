Sony may have given the PlayStation 3 and Vita stores a last minute reprieve earlier this year following a consumer backlash, but its plans to rein in its legacy services continue, with the company now announcing it’ll soon be removing the option to pay for items using credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal on its older consoles.

Writing on its Discontinued PlayStation apps, features and services page, Sony says customers will no longer be able to use the aforementioned payment options to either purchase digital content or to add funds to their wallets directly from their PS3 or Vita starting on 27th October.

Sony offers no explanation for the changes to its service (I’ve asked the company for additional information and will update the story if I get a response), but it notes customers can still make purchases through the PS3 and Vita stores provided they first add funds to their wallets via the PlayStation Store on PS4, PS5, a PC, or a mobile device.

PlayStation Store gift cards, product vouchers, and subscription vouchers will remain usable on PlayStation 3 and Vita.

Sony’s PS3, Vita, and PSP digital stores were initially due to close permanently this summer, but the company U-turned on its decision in April, following criticism from consumers. At the time, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan admitted “it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here”, confirming it would continue supporting digital PS3 and Vita game purchases “for the foreseeable future”. However, its PSP store would still close on 2nd July as originally planned.