Sony is donating $2m (£1.65m) to support humanitarian aid in Israel and Gaza, as hostilities in the region continue, and casualties mount.

The company said its donation would be split between the Japanese Red Cross and UNICEF. Sony employees can also add their own money, which the company will then match.

“Sony respects and supports the human rights of all people,” Sony said in a statements. “We strongly oppose terrorism, violence against civilians, hate, and other acts that threaten human life, livelihood, and dignity, and wish for the restoration of peace in the region.”

Indie publisher Devolver Digital has also announced a donation, this time to the UN Relief and Works Agency, which is currently “providing humanitarian aid to Palestinian families.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Devolver called upon its followers to also consider donating.

In 2022, video game companies donated en masse to humanitarian efforts during the invasion of Ukraine.