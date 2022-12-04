No one is giving Sony anything away, the high ratings on its latest games prove that the years of hard work are finally paying off. THE Playstation Studios I am now a battleship that proceeds quickly towards an unrivaled public and critical success. Her blockbusters immediately capture the public’s interest, run like clockwork and are wonderful to look at and listen to. One of the secrets of this success is always starting from the characters, who must be iconic and impress like movie stars: Ellie, Kratos, Aloy, Ratchet and his clique must function in the game as in billboards measuring ten meters by twenty, smile convincingly at the camera and eventually transform into fake statues with a high inspiring power. Aloy as Nilde Iotti! Kratos father of the year! And welcome back to your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Perfection? It's a perfect machine, built on perfect games. What can you tell him in Ratchet's latest adventure? Graphically it is stellar and it is a pleasure to play, it also takes advantage of the SSD which is a central element of the most modern of Sony consoles. What about Spider-Man? We could discuss the combat system for two days, or the quality of its stealth levels, but nothing will change the fact that the Insomniac game is in every respect remarkably in line with its audience. PlayStation Studios titles are all like this. Only Days Gone went badly for him, which certainly didn't pay for the gameplay gaps but for not being cinematographically up to the other games, with their highly polished worlds, the dialogues calibrated to the millimeter so that they know perfectly when to soften and make piss off the player. If you want an immediate and stratospheric experience, you can't ask for better: In five minutes you know what you need to do and why you need to do it, all with the best graphics and art direction around. Don't listen to those who push you to do without it, or who try to make you feel wrong if they pinch you to play what you like: you have every right to feed on every upcoming blockbuster, to enjoy it to the end. Even software houses have the right to create more: if there is demand, there must also be supply. For critics, however, this can become a problem, especially if the public begins to convince themselves that these projects are also the best video games possible. No, it's not like that, but you don't have to feel judged for this: your personal amusement is in no way related to the judgment that, after the necessary initial sweetening, we are about to move to this way of thinking and creating video games. Because criticism must be contextualized and if in a review, which still retains its role as a buying guide, we can reward a game with a more or less high rating, in a broader context the final judgment may be different. In short, we must be able to separate the value of a game at the time of its release, from its real weight in a historical perspective.

Cinema and/or video game This form of entertainment has shown that it can offer much more, assuming infinite forms on infinite layers of complexity (which has nothing to do with the difficulty), but the one proposed by these action is the simplest possible. And as Horizon Forbidden West taught us, it is not by multiplying these contents that the problem is solvedon the contrary, the structure of an action which should, on the contrary, always go straight to the point is further weighed down. The cinematic effect sought at all costs has led Aloy's latest adventure to include at least a hundred technically extraordinary quests, all dubbed and recited, usually accompanied by unique and gargantuan settings, but which then turn out to be mostly dull when played. Sony spends a lot for a rather low gameplay time, while many games outside this logic achieve opposite results: the software house spends little, because it doesn't double or doesn't use motion capture, and to attract attention it is forced to create real content own, a multifaceted gameplay, which is the most important thing in a video game.

Only the best



Only the best

Sony dominates: If it's not the best PS5 exclusive, Returnal is undoubtedly the most valuable In PlayStation Studios' approach, puzzles should be simple if not self-solving; the alternative to chatter that will carry the plot forward is always and only combat. A little too little for projects that should represent the best possible games, the maximum that the medium can offer. Fortunately there are exceptions: The Last of Us Part II is so extraordinarily balanced, a bit like the unrivaled Uncharted 2, that it is difficult to criticize, while Returnal represents the opposite of what other teams offer since it finally puts gameplay is central. Also for this, Returnal is without a doubt the best exclusive PlayStation 5 among those offered by Sony, the only game to exploit the peculiar characteristics of the medium to create an experience outside the usual ganglia. Returnal is also the exclusive that took the least in the review, to underline that the post-mortem criticism, therefore with the game already available, can move on different tracks and venture much deeper than the one that must above all guide the public.

Structural limit



Structural limit

Sony dominates: all very nice, but also all much more didactic … if anyone ever gets bored The magic formula of PlayStation Studios seems to have reached its structural limit, perfect as a laser makes us experience adventures that flow non-stop from start to finish, in technique so refined that there is almost no downtime. Sony has managed to do something perhaps never happened before: create games for everyone. Games for me too. But appreciating Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok is one thing, criticizing is another. The role obliges us toworst analysis, like the rest of the passion for video games. And over the decades we've seen many games far more forward-thinking than these dazzling ranked action games, games where the twists weren't written by anyone but organically generated by the gameplay, games where every level could be replayed dozens of times and always differently. , games that made each path an adventure in itself. In short, we are not imagining something that has never been there before, on the contrary we are reminding especially the younger audience that to have games out of the ordinary you don't need any next-gen, just look at the best games of the past.