Sony Interactive Entertainment He still has no plans to put his first party games on playstation plus the day of its launch, according to a top executive. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Vice President and Global Head of Subscriptions Nick Maguire said the company has no interest in making all of its first-party games available on day one, as it does. Microsoft with xbox game pass.

“We are satisfied with our strategy,” Maguire said. “By putting games a bit later in the lifecycle, we’ve been able to reach more customers 12, 18, 24 months after launch. “We continue to see customers get excited about those games and join in. For us, that’s working. “Occasionally, there will be opportunities to invest in a simultaneous release, such as stray, and we will take advantage of them when they arise. “But for us, letting those first-party games go to the platform outside of the service first… that’s working and will continue to be our strategy going forward.”

When asked if this strategy might change in the future for the planned live service titles of PlayStationIn order to ensure a large audience on its release, Maguire did not commit in any direction.

“We are constantly working on what is the right strategy for the future,” he replied. “How will player habits evolve, and how do we ensure the service caters to those future habits? “I can’t say more about it at this time, but obviously we are very attentive and thinking about the role that Plus can play in the future.”

Last year, both the head of PlayStationBoth Jim Ryan and the company’s head of independent developer initiatives Shuhei Yoshida said they did not intend to release their games in PS Plus the first day. In March 2022, Ryan said:

“We believe that if we did that with the games we make in playstation studios, that virtuous circle would be broken. The level of investment that we need to make in our studios would not be possible, and we believe that the side effect on the quality of the games we make would not be something that gamers want.”

Yoshida reiterated this in September 2022, saying:

“It’s like in movies: a movie opens first in theaters, then it goes to streaming rental, or to a subscription service, or to free TV, thus generating new revenue and reaching a broader audience. “In the same way, we believe in premium release of a title at launch, and after maybe six months, or three months, or three years, when game sales slow, inclusion in PS Plus Extra can help introduce these games to new and broader audiences.”

