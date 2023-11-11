Earlier this year, PlayStation revealed Project Q, a device currently known as PlayStation Portable. This device is basically a screen half of a DualSense. Immediately, comparisons to the Steam Deck and Switch were a topic of conversation. However, Sony does not consider the PlayStation Portable to be part of this market.

In an interview with BBC News, Eric Lempel, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at PlayStation, noted that the PlayStation Portable is a device designed for PlayStation 5 users, and does not consider it a competitor to devices like the Switch and Steam Deck. This is what he commented:

“It’s a different proposition and really something unique for the PlayStation audience.”

Not only does the PlayStation Portable require a PlayStation 5 to run, but the device can’t stream games from any of PlayStation’s cloud services on its own. It is designed for those who want to play games away from their TV or while someone else in the home is using their screen.as long as your Internet connection is powerful enough.

In this sense, The real competitor of the PlayStation Portable would be the Wii U. On related topics, a new milestone is reported in PS5 sales. Likewise, a new model of the Steam Deck will be on sale.

Editor's Note:

The PlayStation Portable is a good idea, but its advertising campaign has not been the best. Many fans still think that this is a similar device to the Switch, in the sense that you can play your PS5 games portablely, which is only half true. PlayStation needs to improve this section.

