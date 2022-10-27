Currently not much is said about the developer who has PlayStation in Londongiven that this part of the company is dedicated to creating exclusive video games for the VR, or directly serve as support for more teams. However, it looks like that is changing, given that they are currently doing their own online multiplayer.

this is what he said Stuart Whytestudy co-director:

We’re proud of the history and innovation we’ve done over the years, supporting all kinds of PlayStation technology, whether it’s virtual reality, augmented reality, microphones or whatever. With this project, we really wanted to explore new avenues and set ourselves new challenges. We definitely wanted to try something a little different, and I think this new game really channels our grit and pushes us on the ‘curious’ front as well. It’s an exciting future, it really is. Innovation will always be at the heart of what we do. If you look at our heritage and the titles we’ve done, there are a lot of firsts in there. And that will continue.

This is what the co-director comments, Tara Saunders, Regarding what the game is going to be about:

In our concept art you are looking at a version of a modern fantasy London. Our overall theme is about bringing fantastical and magical elements and crossing them with familiar worlds, and there is nothing more familiar to us than London.

The game is being built on the Soho Engine, internal engine of the London Study, which was created to make the most of PlayStation 5. Apparently, there is still some time to see a breakthrough in form.

Via: Gematsu

editor’s note: It will definitely be interesting to see this team of developers make their own video game, given that they have only offered us somewhat minor experiences so far.