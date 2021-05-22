Sony has disabled the LittleBigPlanet servers due to ongoing attacks.

“Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers,” reads a post from the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter page.

“We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding.”

This follows a tweet published yesterday, 21st May acknowledging issues with the servers following “new attacks”.

In April, Eurogamer reported on how community content for various games in the LittleBigPlanet series remained largely inaccessible six weeks after PlayStation first acknowledged issues with the servers.

PlayStation has not acknowledged the issue behind LittleBigPlanet’s ongoing server downtime, though community members speaking to Eurogamer for our report back in March pinned the blame on a sustained DDOS campaign orchestrated by a particular individual unhappy with Sony’s treatment of the franchise.

More recently, LittleBigPlanet users reported offensive error messages were popping up in-game without warning.