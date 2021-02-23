PlayStation has offered early details on its upcoming “next-generation” virtual headset coming for PlayStation 5.

The headset won’t be wireless, but will only have one wire to connect it to your console. Less chance of tripping! It’s also still some way off, Sony has said, and won’t launch in 2021.

“We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input,” Sony’s Hideaki Nishino wrote on the PlayStation blog.

“It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

There will also be a new VR controller, which will “incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSense”, Nishino continued. Haptic feedback then?

Speaking to GQ in a follow-up interview, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan described the headset as “a completely new VR format for PS5” and confirmed that dev kits were now “about to go out”.