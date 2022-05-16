Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service is now just a week away from its initial launch, and we now have some idea which games will be included as part of its current and classic game catalogues.
As a reminder, the new PlayStation Plus tiers will arrive here in the UK on 23rd June, as with elsewhere in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. This follows the service’s launch in the Americas on 13th June, Japan on 2nd June, and Asia next week on 24th May.
Included with both the new Extra and Premium tiers, the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog will include numerous recent PlayStation exclusives, including Returnal, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and Horizon Zero Dawn.
Big names from beyond Sony’s own studios will include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Control: Ultimate Edition, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (seemingly at the same time it’s available via Xbox Game Pass), and Red Dead Redemption 2. Indies include Celeste, Dead Cells, Hollow Knight and Outer Wilds.
Moving up to the Premium tier’s additional catalog of classic games, its here you’ll find “improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution”. Some “select” original PlayStation and PSP games will also include the ability to save at any time or rewind.
Finally, if you own the digital version of these games already, you won’t need to buy them again or subscribe to play them. However, only some will be available to purchase individually.
Included in this list of classic games from PlayStation studios are Ape Escape, Hot Shots Golf, Jumping Flash! and Siphon Filter from the original PlayStation, as well as Worms Armageddon and Mr. Driller from third-party studios.
Remastered versions of Ape Escape 2 and Naughty Dog’s Jak series from the PS4 era will also be included, as will BioShock Remastered, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning and the Lego Harry Potter Collection .
Premium owners also get a selection of PS3 games via game streaming, to play on PS4, PS5 and PC. These include Demon’s Souls, Ico, Infamous, MotorStorm Apocalypse, Eurogamer favorite Tokyo Jungle, plus Ratchet & Clank games Quest for Booty, A Crack in Time and Into the Nexus.
Third-party streaming games will include Enslaved, Asura’s Wrath and Red Dead Redemption’s zombie spin-off Undead Nightmare.
Lastly, Premium owners get a selection of two-hour time-limited game trials for recent releases. These will notably include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Horizon Forbidden West, plus Cyberpunk 2077 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland.
Last week, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said Sony’s AAA game quality would “deteoriate” if they were included as part of Plus when they launched.
These are just a selection of the games we’re expecting on the service, which will also be kept refreshed each month. The first Tuesday of each month will see new games join all tiers of the new PlayStation Plus – the same as now – while a mid-month update will bring new games to the catalogs of both Plus Extra and Premium tiers.
Today’s details follow some confusion and criticism from existing PlayStation Plus owners who have tried and failed to stack Plus memberships ahead of time. Indeed, the ability to extend current Plus memberships was blocked altogether by Sony until the new revamped tiers launch.
Sony notes that availability of all these games will vary over time, and by region. Here’s all the games announced so far:
PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog
playstation studios
- Alienation – Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne – FromSoftware, PS4
- Concrete Genie – Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone – Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition – Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut – Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon’s Souls – Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars – Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody’s Golf – Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut – Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War – Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 – Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered – Japan Studio, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light – Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son – Sucker Punch, PS4
- Knack – Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 – Digital Sumo, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered – Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered – Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall – Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil – Other Ocean, PS4
- Patapon Remastered – Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered – Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun – Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal – Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus – Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded – Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian – Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered – Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn – Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Naughty Dog, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection – Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Third Party Partners
- Ashen – Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste – Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines – Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Controller: Ultimate Edition – 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells – Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition – Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight – Team Cherry, PS4
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 – WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 – 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds – Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil – Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur 6 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape – Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2 – Ubisoft, PS4
Classic Games Catalog
playstation studios
- Ape Escape – Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- Hot Shots Golf – Japan Studio, Original Playstation
- IQ Intelligent Qube – Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jump Flash! -Japan Studio, PlayStation Original
- Siphon Filter – Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable – Housemarque, PSP
Third Party Partners
- Mr. Driller – Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 – Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party – Team 17, Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon – Team17, Original PlayStation
Classic Games Catalog – Remasters
playstation studios
- Ape Escape 2 – Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits – Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud – Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud 2 – Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision – SIE, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis – Japan Studio, PS4
- Jak 2 – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3 – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy – Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren – Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 – SIE, PS4
Third Party Partners
- Low: Edge of Control HD – THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered – 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection – 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition – Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection – WB Games, PS4
Original PS3 Games (via streaming)
playstation studios
- Crash Commando – Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon’s Souls – From Software, PS3
- echochrome – Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds – Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational – Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico – Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous – Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous 2 – Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood – Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! – Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse – Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC – Evolution Studios, PS3
- Puppeteer – Japan Studio, PS3
- rain – Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty – Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time – Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus – Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 – Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD – Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle – Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack – Clever Beans, PS3
Third Party Partners
- Asura’s Wrath – Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – Konami, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West – Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- FEAR – WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 – Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 – Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare – Rockstar Games, PS3
Time-Limited Game Trials
playstation studios
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – Naughty Dog, PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games, PS4/PS5
Third Party Partners
- Cyberpunk 2077 – CD Project, PS5
- Farming Simulator 22 – Giants Software GmbH, PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderland – 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 – 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Are you planning to subscribe – or up your subscription to the Extra or Premium tiers?
