As Reuters reported, sony is in a particular situation where the shares have dropped as a value of almost 5% (4.8% as a minimum point) in the past few hours, above all because the forecasts for next year are considered below expectationsdespite the enormous success of the PS5.

We have seen that the PlayStation division is continuing to break records and that PS5 has reached 38.4 million units, driving the company towards record operating profits for the fiscal year ending March 2023, however the outlook was viewed as lower than expected and this led to a decline in share value.

For the new fiscal year, Sony has expected decline in profits by 3.2% to $8.55 billion, a result below analysts’ expectations, including a slower return to profit for the PlayStation division as well.

However, according to Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal these are estimates “a lot conservative“, considering how PS5 and games can instead enjoy a further increase thanks to the demand accumulated in the previous period and the fact that consoles are now in considerable availability on the market.

From this point of view, Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5s in the fiscal year, which would represent another record amount. In the meantime, however, a decline in game saleswhich seems generalized and perhaps also linked to the price increase, which however leads to higher earnings for each security.