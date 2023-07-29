Sony’s film division is postponing the release dates of a series of films due to the strike by screenwriters and actors in Hollywood. It’s about, among other things Kraven The Hunter and follow up on Ghostbusters and Spider Man. That write American media.

Kraven The Hunterof which in June a trailer was shown, will no longer be published in October but in August next year – at least that is the plan. The Marvel movie shows the villain developing into who he is before his notorious enmity with Spider-Man. The animation film of the latter should be released in March Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse come out, but according to Sony, that will no longer be achieved. A new release date has not yet been set.

Also fans of Ghostbusters will have to wait longer: it was supposed to be shown in December, but that will now be March. Even if movies could come out now, actors have agreed not to participate in promotional events anymore. Film producers are therefore careful not to release new films as long as the strike continues.

Also Disney

Disney previously announced that several Marvel films will appear later. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars each appear a full year later than originally planned. The recordings of several series have already been stopped. Warner Bros would consider delaying the release of several films.

The actors’ strike began earlier this month after negotiations for better revenues from streaming services failed to materialize. There is also disagreement about the use of artificial intelligence in film productions. Earlier, screenwriters had already laid down all the work.