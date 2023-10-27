A couple of months ago something happened that PlayStation fans didn’t see coming, that was precisely the increase in the price of PlayStation’s online services. PS Plus, whether from the most basic membership to the most expensive of all. This has not made those who used to pay it regularly very happy, and even with these complaints, it seems that sony He thinks it was a very fair move.

Through a new interview with Eric Lempelthe senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Some topics concerning the video game section of the Japanese company have been touched on. And this is exactly where the issue of price increases in subscriptions is touched on, having a response that is not so convincing, with the most common arguments related to the quality of the products.

Here what he mentioned:

We want to make PlayStation Plus great. With our reboot last year and the introduction of the leveling system, many consumers have recognized that PlayStation 5 . Like practically everything in the world, we have to analyze our prices and adjust to market conditions. I’m happy to say that unlike many other subscription services out there, we haven’t touched the price of PlayStation Plus for 85% of the world in many years. This was the first time we did anything there.

In the end, it all comes down to a comment in which it is said that the quality of the video games offered is equivalent to the price they increased, to which they add that not much time had passed since the last increase in the figures requested by the company from subscribers. Even so, they affirm that it will be a long time before there is another of this type of movement.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: Something that determines that the decision has been correct is the fact that at some point people get upset and start a boycott by not paying the membership. But if they keep giving money to PlayStation, then Sony didn’t do so badly.