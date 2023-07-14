Sony has announced that from 13 to 24 July it will be possible to buy the PlayStation 5 in the version with disc player at the price of 449.99 euros instead of 549.99 euros, with a price cut of one hundred euros. The offer is valid while stocks last and is active at all retailers participating in the initiative and on Playstation store, and it is the lowest price ever for the console, which came on the market at 499 euros and has been increased by 50 euros this year. Sony said in its latest financial results that it shipped 6.3 million PlayStation 5s in the three months to March 31, 2022, bringing console sales to 38.4 million units. It is the fastest-selling PlayStation in the history of the brand. from 2020 onwards PS5 has seen the release of titles related to the most famous Sony brands, such as God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West, all cross-gen. However, only in recent months have software houses begun to abandon the last generation to devote themselves exclusively to the power of the new machine. An example of this is the very recent Final Fantasy XVI, exclusive to PS5.