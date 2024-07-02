We are in an era of video games in which the physical format is slowly disappearing, and we are seeing this little by little with certain games, given that many of them now serve as a key to download almost all the software and that trying to save space on the console has been of no use. Added to this is a clue about the closure of production that Xbox recently, closing some offices where the manufacturing of some of the company’s titles was done.

It seems that Sony is also joining the trend, as in a new report, it is mentioned that the company that owns PlayStation is carrying out staff cuts in relation to its physical Blu Ray format, since the demand for films and material on these discs is not great. Approximately 250 people will leave the company in its division of the Blu Ray factory. Tagajolosing a considerable part of the total staff that barely reached 700 units.

One thing the company is making clear is that this is the first step of something bigger, and that the impact is only going to increase in the months to come, which raises the question of whether the same will happen with video games, since the type of disc used by consoles PS4 and PS5 It is precisely the Blu Ray. However, they mention that the part that pays them the most will not be affected as such, which means that video games are still safe, since it would be the medium that could give the company the most profits.

The perspective of physical media in video games is indeed being lost, and this information agrees with what the analyst said. Mat Piscatellawho said that Sony He would have one more generation of record-throwing left, that is, no PS5 but the one that follows in the coming years. As for Nintendopredicted that they will continue to release their media for at least two generations, feeling like the last company to succumb to the digital part and making collecting end at some point.

Via: Mainichi

Author’s note: It’s scary that the industry as we know it will disappear imminently, and now we will be left without games, so in their place we will surely see merch like figures and such.