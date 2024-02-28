Sony announced a drastic cut in staff, with around 900 employees of the PlayStation division set to be laid off, for an 8% reduction in its global staff. This move will affect several PlayStation studios, including Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games and Firesprite, marking a significant moment of internal reflection and reorganization. Jim Ryan, head of the PlayStation division, shared the difficult decision through an internal communication, highlighting the need to adapt the company strategy to current and future challenges: “After careful consideration and numerous leadership discussions over the last few months, it has become clear that I am necessary changes to continue to grow the business and develop the company.”

Among the most radical decisions is the closure of developer London Studio, known for developing PlayStation VR games, and the impact on Firesprite, the British studio behind the Horizon Call of the Mountain PSVR game. These choices reflect a reorientation of resources from PS VR 2 support to PC support and development on other platforms, as confirmed by Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation studies. “Delivering and supporting social and online experiences, allowing PlayStation players to explore our worlds in different ways, as well as launching games on additional devices such as PC and mobile, requires a different approach and different resources,” said Hulst, underlining the It's important to adapt to continue offering the best possible experiences to the gaming community.