Months go by and the news of the attempted purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft do not end, because not long ago it was reported that the regulatory body for United Kingdom You have mentioned that you see no danger of competition. This is something that surprised at the time, since before they thought completely the opposite.

This has led to the fact that the sony mention what you think about it, since the latter considers some of the organizations as a kind of allies to stop the purchasing process. Arguing that the CMA was aware that taking franchises like call of duty would jeopardize fair competition in the marketplace.

Here is his statement shared by Tom Warren, collaborator of The Verge:

Sony has responded to the CMA siding with Microsoft over Call of Duty on PlayStation concerns. It calls the CMA’s reversal of its position “surprising, unprecedented, and irrational.” https://t.co/MvxARVDlvL pic.twitter.com/UKnANrR9Ur — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 6, 2023

The change of position of the CMA on the theory of damage on consoles is surprising, unprecedented. The Interim Results evaluated a significant amount of evidence to support its finding that Microsoft would have the ability and incentive to retain Activision’s content, and that this would substantially lessen competition by excluding PlayStation.

For now there are more elements that must be verified to close the deal, but things seem to be going in favor of Microsoft, so it will be a matter of time to know the verdict. Well, there are still bodies that must make the approval, such as the state Joined.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Many have been shocked by this change of heart, but that’s how it can be in this business, especially after it was hinted that Call of Duty will continue to appear on more platforms. Now we just have to wait for the result.