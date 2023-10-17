Sony Interactive Entertainment could respond to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft with a great agreement of his own. This is believed by industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto, who believes that the manufacturer of PlayStation “is under pressure to react” to the mega-deal Xbox.

Almost two years after the acquisition was first announced last Friday Microsoft officially closed its $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard.

By completing the largest deal in the history of the video game industry (and Microsoft), the creator of Xbox acquired major console franchises and PCincluding Call of Duty, Warcraft and Deviland established a major presence in mobile gaming with the addition of Kingcreators of candy crush.

“Definitely, sony is under pressure to react, even after its acquisition of Bungie“Toto told GamesIndustry.biz. “I expect more investments and acquisitions to PlayStationincluding a big one that really makes a difference for them.”

sony acquired the studio Destiny, Bungielast July in a $3.6 billion deal, which was one of the Japanese company’s largest acquisitions to date.

Midia Research senior gaming analyst Karol Severin opined that it was unlikely that sony respond by purchasing a leading third-party publisher Take Twoowners of Rockstarwhich has a market capitalization of around $24.6 billion.

However, he suggested that sony could try to capitalize on its strength in film, television, gaming and music by launching a new cross-entertainment subscription offering.

“sony “It has one of the most impressive catalogs of content on Earth,” Severin said. “Bundling it into a subscription offering, for example, could be a strong competitive response to the cross-platform efforts of Xbox. “It will be increasingly difficult to compete with Microsoft only in games. The only answer of sony on the gaming side it would be buying something really big like Take Twobut that is unlikely.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: It would certainly be surprising if Sony were to buy Take-Two, but, just as the analyst mentions, this is very unlikely. For my part, I have always wondered why Sony doesn’t offer a level of PlayStation Plus that includes an absolutely ridiculous streaming service since they own several film studios and platforms like Crunchyroll.