Although the fever of NFT seems to have decreased there are still some companies that consider it to be the next step. One of these would be Sony, since some people say that the company is interested in knowing if its users would buy some with their favorite characters for PlayStation.

The rumor began to spread Twitter as a result of the recent EVO 2022. There some attendees found a survey made by Sony. In this they were asked if they were interested in buying NFTs and which would be the ones that would most attract their attention.

Among the options that appeared in the survey we found ‘things related to EVO’ or ‘musical bands’. There is also one that asks if users would buy something related to their favorite characters from PlayStation. So maybe we could see some of Aloy or Kratos in the future.

Source: Twitter – Snorlax Ownz

The news was met with a lot of negativity on social media. Several comments were launched against Sony and assured that if they took that path, they would stop consuming them.. Others mentioned that NFTs are already on the decline and that it would be best to leave them in the past.

It should be noted that this was only a survey. Perhaps the very negative responses of the community in networks will make the company move away from any attempt to create these ‘objects’. Only time will tell what the Japanese company decides, so you have to be aware of them.

Sony would not be the only one that flirted with NFTs

Due to the popularity of NFT several video game companies were attracted to them, which would not leave Sony alone. Square Enix, Sega and Ubisoft were some of those who expressed interest. In fact Square Enix still includes them in his plans for the future, while Ubisoft He launched Quartzwhich would be a platform with pure of these ‘objects’.

Source: Ubisoft

For your part sega He said that he was open to trying it, but it would all depend on his fans and the evolution of the market. For now they have kept quiet about them, which could mean that they have given up. Do you think the NFT will they have a second wind? Tell us in the comments.

