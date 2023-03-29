The current situation of the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft It is constantly changing, although it seems that the point of no return has already been reached. The British authority in charge of competition in the video game industry is convinced that this acquisition would not violate any laws and, in fact, would favor the industry.

For his part, sony has been working to block the acquisition because it believes that games like call of duty they are crucial to maintain the current balance between the different platforms. However, according to journalist Stephen Totilo at Axios, sony could have achieved the opposite effect to what he was looking for, since at least 11 members of the United States Congress would be pressuring the Biden Administration to take action against the alleged interference by sony.

These congressmen are concerned about the role being played by the company that owns PlayStation in limiting the efforts of Xbox to penetrate the Japanese market. Totilo has obtained two of the letters sent to the US president’s team, requesting action against alleged discrimination of US products in the Japanese market.

NEW: At least 11 members of Congress have pressed the Biden administration to take action over Sony’s alleged interference with Microsoft’s Xbox efforts in Japan I obtained two letters sent by House reps. The Republican one’s a bit spicierhttps://t.co/spi4SqqCYw — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 27, 2023

Two letters have been sent to the US President’s team by at least 11 members of the US Congress who are concerned about alleged discrimination of US products in the Japanese market by sony. Both letters mention the 98% market share that sony on “high-performance” consoles in Japan, and accused sony of having reached agreements with third party publishers to prevent them from releasing their games on Xbox.

Congressmen believe this interferes with the 2019 Japan-US trade agreement, in which Japan pledged not to discriminate against US digital products on its soil.

The second letter, signed by congressmen from the state of Washington, where the Microsoft, raises concerns about how this harms competition, including in the United States, and also affects the future of jobs in the video game industry. Congressmen believe that the dominance of sony in the Japanese market could help them get better results outside of Japan.