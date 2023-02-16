These days the news in the video game media has focused on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a process that has not been the best in terms of the approval of regulatory bodies. And while all the attention is on that process, it seems that sony He’s hiding something about a new studio they’ve secretly bought.

on the subreddit r/GamingLeaksAndRumoursa user named lachshock I affirm that sony potentially purchased, or is in the process of purchasing, Ballistic Moonbased in the Kingdom United, this based on some job offers that were pointed out, the publication received more than 200 votes in favor in four days. Lists that have been deleted for this moment.

This could be a bug that could be misinterpreted as an acquisition, but it could also be that sony he doesn’t want anyone to know what they’re planning right now. However, it can also be an alliance with Ballistic Moonthus planning an exclusive game like what they do with studios like kojima productions.

For its part, this study was founded in the 2019 by some users of supermassive Games who came out of working there, so they would already have some experience working with sony. After all, they did exclusives like Until dawn for ps4. Even with this information, the possible purchase only remains a mere rumor.

Via: gamerant

Editor’s note: It is possible that this rumor ends up being true, since Sony has not made any new announcements in many months. Let’s hope that in a few months they will do a new live show.