The group in question calls itself Ransom.vc. According to the cybersecurity firm Cyber ​​Security Connect, they began their activities last month. In all this time they have hacked different large companies. So the threat might have some truth.

‘We managed to hack all of Sony’s systems. We will not ask for ransom for them. We are going to sell all the data. Sony did not want to pay. THE DATA IS FOR SALE!‘It ensures the message of this group that has spread both on networks and on the deep web.

At the moment it has not been verified that this group message is true. According to Cyber ​​Security Connect, they only shared an internal login page for Sony systems. Also some Java files and a directory with everything they supposedly have, but they are not sufficient proof that they managed to put the entire system at risk.s. Do you think it’s true?

Has Sony been hacked before?

If you have been following Sony in the industry for a while, you will know that the Japanese company suffered an attack in 2011. At that time, an external group managed to obtain information belonging to 77 million PlayStation Network users. Which put the personal and financial information of its clients at risk.

As a result of this, the PlayStation Network service was disabled for almost a month. Which caused many titles to be unplayable and impacted some releases. Some time later, the company’s directors apologized and assured that it would not happen again. We’ll see if the message from these hackers turns out to be true.

