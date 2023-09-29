sony will organize a new Status of Play in the relatively near future, or at least that is what recent findings in reddit. Observant users are referring to a photo of the personal assistant of Hideo Kojima (published today, September 27), which shows the director sitting at a desk, editing some type of footage.

Now, this is where it gets a little speculative (but at least believable). Kojima seems to be editing a trailer for Death Stranding 2and if you look closely, the file name seems to read ‘State_of_Play‘, followed by ‘DS2_trailer‘, or something similar.

It would make sense, wouldn’t it? A fresh look at Death Stranding 2maybe another gameplay demo for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (out October 20). We could even be facing a presentation focused on sony. After all, we still don’t know much about the Japanese giant’s plans beyond Spider-Man.

Latest Status of Play It aired just a couple of weeks ago, so if this ‘leak’ turns out to be accurate, we wouldn’t expect the broadcast to take place until mid-October, or something like that.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: I feel that another advance of Spider-Man 2 It would be too much, right? It would even seem like there is nothing more to offer, the problem is… what else do you have to offer? sony? I hope that if the rumors are true, they will prove it to me.