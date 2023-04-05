Today new rumors are emerging about PlayStationsince it has already been discussed on multiple occasions about the alleged PS5 Pro, this also goes with what could be his return to having portable consoles. And now, new information is emerging around the controls, since an idea has been patented that could give more immersion.

sony has published a patent that discusses improvements to the haptic feedback feature and the ability to emulate temperature to reflect certain parts of the game. Also an elastic sensor to replace the plastic material used. According to what is mentioned, this change in material could help make the feeling more reliable.

Here is what was written in that document:

The shape or hardness of the parts of the elastic elements 11 (grips) changes in response to a process carried out by the information processing apparatus 2 as a game, which allows, for example, to present the material of a virtual object in a space to the user as a haptic sensation, presenting the temperature of the virtual object as a hot/cold sensation, or the like.

For now, all this remains a patented idea, because let’s remember that not everything that is registered ends up taking shape and then being released for sale to the public. The idea of ​​changing the temperature according to the situation is interesting, but in the end you might not end up having it on the table, that also goes for the rumors that suggest the new laptop.

Editor’s note: It sounds interesting, there’s no doubt about that, but I think it would also be a waste of resources, so it’s better that they dedicate themselves to announcing more games, because for now there are only Spider-Man and Wolverine, there is nothing else on the horizon that is from Sony itself.