However, in the end they decided not to apply this plan, since they feared that it would end up being an obsolete system very quickly.

That’s what he revealed in an interview that they did on the Japanese site AV Watch. There he explained the reasons for making such a decision.

Among the reasons he cited is that according to his research cheap consoles with reduced specifications do not give good results.

Ryan pointed ‘the first thing I would like to say is that I respect each competitor’s decision and philosophies’.

To the above, he added ‘Clearly, price is a very important factor. We respect the competitive strategies of other companies’. Then he explained how they see things with the PS5.

According to Jim Ryan ‘however, we are fully committed and believe in our current strategy and the effect it will have’.

The CEO of Sony added ‘one thing that can be said is that if you look at the history of the video game business, creating a special low-priced, low-spec console is something that hasn’t had great results in the past’.

That is one of the main reasons why they handled differently from the PS5 and that has given them good results.

ryan stressed ‘We’ve considered that option and have seen other executives trying to figure out how problematic it is’.

Then, he said something very important and it was ‘based on our research, it’s clear that people who buy a game console want to keep using it for four, five, six or even seven years’.

What Jim Ryan says is a reflection of what many players do and that they choose their systems carefully.

The CEO of Sony highlighted ‘they want to believe they have bought something that is future-proofed and won’t be obsolete in two or three years’.

Jim Ryan even mentioned that they want ‘have faith’and that if they buy a new television it will be compatible with their console like the PS5.

That is something that happens generation after generation and in the case of PlayStation 5 it will be no different. It is possible that there will be more models of the console but they will not be equivalent to the Xbox Series S.

