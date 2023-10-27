sony has confirmed that Connie Booth has left PlayStation after this week’s rumors. In a statement to Axios, sony said:

“Booth helped drive the success that PlayStation Studios is experimenting today and his passion for fostering an environment where a team’s creative vision could fully flourish has left a positive impact on many game developers.” “We are grateful for the many contributions of Connie to the company and we wish it the best in its future projects,” the company stated.

Although sony He did not specify the reason for the departure of Booththe former developer of PlayStation David Jaffewho gave the scoop on the departure of Booth of the company, said she was “fired” from her position.

“She didn’t retire; She didn’t quit. “They fired her,” he said. Jaffe on your channel Youtube. “No one can fully understand how this was the fault of Connie“, said Jaffementioning that the protrusion CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryanwas “convinced” that games as a service (GaaS) were the future of gaming.

The departure of Booth marks the end of a 34-year career in sony, which began in 1989 and in a position of greater responsibility in 1995 as Executive Producer. Since 1998, Booth He has held four roles in the Product Development area at sonywhich include Director, Senior Director, Vice President and Senior Vice President, Head of Internal Production.

It is currently unclear who will fill the position of Connie Booth.

Via: Insider Gaming