sony you just confirmed an event. It’s about a Status of Play which will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 2pm PT, which is 3pm Mexico City time. According to sonythe stream will focus on independent and third-party titles from around the world and will focus on updates to previously announced games coming to consoles PlayStation.

Furthermore, it is added:

“From independent game highlights and PS VR2to major upcoming titles from our third-party partners, our latest show has something for everyone.”

The last important presentation of Status of Play took place in February and included trailers for Destiny 2: Lightfall, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Tchia, Humanity, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6 and Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Whom PlayStation“Our vision is to be the best place to play and publish great games,” said Shawn Benson, director and portfolio head of global third-party relations for sony. “And because there are thousands of developers and publishers around the world who are constantly creating great games, our team has a lot of work ahead of us. I hope you can tune in tomorrow to see a diverse selection of upcoming games.”

Don’t miss the broadcast and all the announcements that we will be publishing tomorrow as a result of this Status of Play and the news of NintendoDirect in the morning.

Via: PlayStation Blog

Editor’s note: Tomorrow we will have a lot of news, don’t expect something incredible in this State of Play, but I hope they throw in a little surprise at the end.