The games of PlayStation Plus for October have been confirmed by sony after the content was leaked earlier this week. sony also announced a release date for cloud streaming PS5.

Starting this month, Sony will launch cloud streaming access for digital titles from PS5 compatible within the game catalog PlayStation Plus and the Play Tests (Game Trials), as well as for compatible games in the game library of PS5 that the members Premium of PlayStation Plus possess. Certain games will be offered PS5 for transmission, and sony plans to have hundreds of titles PS5 that support this new benefit. This includes featured titles from PS5 of the Games Catalog from PlayStation Plus as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11 and Saints Row 6.

The Play Tests for games PS5 will include Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Calisto Protocolwhile other digital titles from PS5 member property Premium of PS Plus that will be available for streaming will include Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, Fortnite, among others. Cloud streaming PS5 will be available exclusively in PS5 at first, and additional features available with streaming benefits will include DLC, add-ons and in-game purchases, along with resolution options such as 4K, 1440p, 1080p and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output. Benefits also include improved audio with support for all of the audio capabilities of PS5including 5.1 and 7.1, along with Tempest 3D Audiotech, and the ability to capture screenshots and record up to three minutes of video.

The launch will take place in several phases, since sony It is targeting October 17 in Japan, October 23 in Europe, and October 30 in North America.

Cloud streaming via PlayStation Plus Premium is currently available in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The games of PlayStation Plus October for subscribers Extra and Premium They will arrive on October 17 and will include titles like Alien: Isolation, Dead Island Definitive Edition and Outlast 2. You can check out the full list of games below.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium:

Alien: Isolation (PS4)

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut (PS4, PS5)

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5)

Elite Dangerous (PS4)

Far: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gungrave GORE

Outlast 2 (PS4)

Roki (PS4, PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation Premium – Classics

Tekken 6 (PS4, PS5)

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny (PS4, PS5)

Ape Escape Academy (PS4, PS5)

Final IQ (PS4, PS5)

Via: PlayStation Blog

Editor’s note: The offer is quite robust, yet I do not think it is the best option for this type of service.