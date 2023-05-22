PlayStation exclusives have been exclusive only on the console front for a few years now: some of the flagship titles of the Sony-branded consoles are slowly making their way to PC as wellthink of God of War or The Last of Us.

According to some, this move is against Sony, which sees the exclusivity of its products fadea real trademark that only the Japanese company and Nintendo seem to fully possess.

What is revealed to us by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony and therefore the best representative of the thought of the company, there is something shocking about it.

Here’s what he stated in a recent interview, published by Famitsu:

We fully understand the importance of PS5 exclusive titles. As I mentioned earlier, PlayStation Studios’ primary responsibility is to make games for the latest PlayStation hardware that gamers can enjoy. We are increasing the number of PS5 exclusive games and staggering the release of the PC versions. I often have the opportunity to ask fans of the game for their opinions and when I ask them how they feel about the delay of the PC release compared to the console, they often say they think it’s acceptable to release a PC version two or three years later the release of the PlayStation version.

Sony’s marketing move will it prove successful in the long run, or will the company see one of its fundamental pillars disperse? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, we invite you to read our review of The Last of Us for PCone of the latest PlayStation exclusives to arrive on Personal Computers.