PlayStation’s head of internal game production Connie Booth has departed Sony after more than three decades, the company has now confirmed.

Booth’s departure had been discussed earlier this week by outspoken former game director David Jaffe, another PlayStation alumnus.

In a further video Published yesterday, Jaffe alleged that Booth had been fired amidst longer-term internal tensions around PlayStation studios moving to develop more live service games.



In a statement issued to AxiosSony confirmed Booth’s departure but did not give further explanation.

Booth “helped drive the success PlayStation Studios is experiencing today and its passion in fostering an environment where a team’s creative vision could fully flourish has left a positive impact on many game developers,” a Sony spokesperson said.

“We’re grateful for Connie’s numerous contributions to the company and wish her the best in future endeavours.”

Booth’s tenure at PlayStation lasted almost three decades, after joining in 1995 as a producer working with Naughty Dog to launch Crash Bandicoot. Booth’s time at Sony stretches back even longer, though – having worked at Sony Corporation of America since 1989.

As director and then vice president of product development, Booth worked on a roll-call of famous PlayStation franchises, such as Jak and Daxter, Sly Cooper, Ratchet & Clank, inFamous, Resistance, Uncharted, The Last of Us and Marvel’s Spider-Man .

Booth was inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Science’s Hall of Fame in 2020, when she was described as “integral” in the development of many of PlayStation’s most-loved games.

Booth is yet to comment on her departure.