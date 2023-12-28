While some are thinking about the end of the year, others are already looking ahead to the next edition of CES. That's right, the next edition of this event will take place on January 8, 2024, and sony He has finally confirmed his attendance, and it seems that at this ceremony he has a couple of announcements that his fans will like.

Sony's presentation at the upcoming CES ceremony will take place on January 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM (Pacific Time), or 7:00 PM (Mexico City Time). All interested parties will be able to enjoy this event live through the official Sony channel on YouTube. This is what was said about it:

“Sony will exhibit at CES 2024, the world's largest technology event, in Las Vegas starting January 9, 2024. Sony first exhibited at CES in 1977, forty-six years ago, and since then, CES has continued being an important place for Sony to present its latest technologies and initiatives, as well as convey various messages to the world. At CES 2024, Sony will showcase various technologies and initiatives that support creators, based on Sony's purpose to 'fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology.'”

Although at the moment there are no details about its presentation, it has been mentioned that the focus this time is on the power of creativity. Likewise, it has been mentioned that Sony Honda Mobility will have some kind of stage presenceso we would see a couple of car-related ads.

Now, those waiting for information about the future of PlayStation had better keep their expectations low. While it is true that a couple of PlayStation-related announcements have been made at CES, such as the reveal of Project Leonardo this year, or the first look at the PlayStation VR2 in the 2022 edition, these are just snippets, and not the focus of the event.

Thus, It is very likely that the same will happen in the 2024 edition.. That is, one or two announcements related to PlayStation hardware, and only that. Don't wait for the reveal of the next God of War or details about the new Naughty Dog project. You have to keep expectations at a reasonable level so as not to be disappointed.

We remind you that Sony's presentation at CES 2024 will take place on January 8 at 7:00 PM (Mexico City time). On related topics, NBA player has created his own portable PS5. Likewise, the delay of Stellar Blade.

CES has always been a Sony event, PlayStation's inclusion is limited to just one or two announcements that are interesting at best, but rarely flashy enough. Fortunately, in February there is almost always a State of Play, so fans of the company will not have to wait long to find out what the company has in store for them in the future.

