Sony has co-bought the long-running Evo fighting game tournament.

Sony joined forces with RTS, a new venture from Endeavor’s esports business, to buy the Evolution Championship Series, the world’s largest fighting game event. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sony said Evo will return this year in online form and feature Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, Mortal Kombat 11 and Guilty Gear Strive.

No mention was made of Super Smash Bros., which has appeared at Evo regularly down the years. Evo business development chief Mark Julio tweeted to say Evo “is still open to all platforms”, adding Tekken 7 will run on PC, and PC cross-play will be enabled for other titles.

Also very important to note. @EVO is still open to all platforms. The teams at PlayStation and RTS are enabling us to continue working with our community to support fighting games. https://t.co/NKMQUSvkfj – Mark Julio (?????) (@ MarkMan23) March 18, 2021

Evo co-founders Tony and Tom Cannon continue to be involved as “key advisors”, Sony said.

Evo Online is set to take place 6th to 8th, and 13th to 15th August. Entry is free and players from North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America will be able to compete. Online qualifiers will be livestreamed.

“Fighting games have been a vital part of PlayStation’s legacy and our community since the very beginning, and we’ve been thrilled to partner with Evo over the years,” said Steven Roberts, VP, Global Competitive Gaming, SIE.

“This joint acquisition with RTS marks a new chapter of collaboration with Evo’s co-founders, Tom and Tony Cannon, and their passionate community of fighting game fans.”