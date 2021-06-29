Today it was revealed that Sony had acquired Housemarque, responsible for Returnal, and it looks like the same is about to happen with Bluepoint Games, the team behind the remake of Demon’s Souls. However, Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, has made it clear that they are not in a “race” with Microsoft to see who buys more studios.

In a talk with the British version of GQ, Hulst was questioned about the constant increase in studios at companies such as Microsoft, Sony and Facebook. Thus, the head of PlayStation Studios denied competing with other companies to see who has the largest catalog at their disposal, and ensured that each acquisition is specific to them. This was what he commented:

“We are very selective about the developers we incorporate. Our latest acquisition was Insomniac [por $229 millones en 2019], which has worked very well. I’m always looking for people who have a similar set of values, similar creative ambitions, and who work very well with our teams. It’s not like we’re hanging around and making random acquisitions. They are very, very specific acquisitions of equipment that we know well. The amount of collaboration between our external development group and Housemarque on the technical side, the production management side, and even the creative side has been very deep. So for us, it makes a lot of sense to do that. “

In contrast to Sony, Microsoft has steadily increased the volume of Xbox Game Studios. At the beginning of the year we saw how Bethesda, Arkane Studios, id Software, and MachineGames joined this company with a $ 7.5 billion acquisition.

In related topics, Housemarque is already part of PlayStation Studios. Similarly, Sony’s acquisition of Bluepoint Games has been leaked.

Via: GQ