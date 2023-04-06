As we have already reported, the CMA – the English antitrust – recently shared some provisional conclusions on the case of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, stating that there is no risk of a decrease in competitiveness, at least not as a consequence of the potential Call of Duty change of hands. sony obviously disagrees and in the respond to the CMA he also cited a recent statement related to cancellation of the PS5 version of Redfalla game coming soon to PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Harvey Smith, Game Director of Redfall at Arkane Studios, had revealed in an interview with IGN USA that, after the acquisition of ZeniMax (parent company of Arkane) by Microsoft, Xbox had decided that work on Redfall would only continue for the PC and Xbox versions. The PS5 version was already in development at the time, but the new game was made exclusive. Of course, there was no agreement between Arkane and Sony to publish a PS5 version, so Microsoft hasn’t broken any contracts or laws.

For Sony, though, this proves that Microsoft aims to make games exclusive to Xbox. Sony states that “like Call of Duty, Redfall is a first-person shooter that includes both single player and cooperative multiplayer modes. […] Although the studio had already put a PlayStation version of the game into production, Microsoft decided to finish the job and make the game exclusive to Xbox.”

It surprises no one that Sony is using this statement by Smith to its advantage, but obviously it will be necessary to see if the CMA will consider this news particularly relevant to its final decision.

Sony also directly criticized the CMA, saying the shift in favor of Microsoft is “unprecedented and irrational”.