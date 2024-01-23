Today, consoles are just one of the many platforms on which we can enjoy this means of entertainment. We already know that Microsoft has not only bet on the Xbox Series X|S, but that its properties are also available on PC, mobile phones and the cloud. Now, to the surprise of many, Sony will also follow this trend with PlayStation.

Through a new interview, Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony, revealed that in the future, PlayStation proposals will not only be available on the PS5, but they intend to expand their market to PC, mobile and the cloud. This is what he said about it:

“In short, it will be omnipresent. Wherever there is computing, users will be able to play their favorite games without problems. Players will be able to find a place to play in different spaces. “While PlayStation will remain our core product, we will expand our gaming experiences to PC, mobile and the cloud.”

While the PlayStation 5 will continue to be its main platform, Sony does not want to lose the audience that plays elsewhere. We have already seen the company enter the world of PC by bringing titles like Horizon Zero Dawn and god of war from 2018 to Steam, and it has been mentioned that this trend will continue in the future, only that we will not see day one releases. Instead, PC users will receive these experiences years later.

However, It is the incursion into mobile phones and the cloud that draws attention. Mobile is one of the biggest platforms around, and PlayStation hasn't really leveraged its big IPs in that market yet. As for its cloud efforts, it still seems to indicate that the Japanese company is just getting started in this area.

Let's remember that PS5 games were only available to players via cloud streaming last October. Besides, only users of the most expensive PlayStation Plus subscription have access to thisso this option needs to be more accessible if Sony wants to meet its goals.

Let's remember that right now, PlayStation is in a transition period, since Jim Ryan left his position as CEO of SIE, and at this time no one has been chosen for this position, so Yoshida has taken the reins for the meantime. It will be interesting to see if this direction will continue once the new CEO of SIE is found. On related topics, PlayStation refunds users of The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Likewise, a remake of Patapon is already in development.

Editor's Note:

PlayStation is doing a good job, but by focusing on other platforms, much of what the company is known for could suffer. PlayStation Studios has focused on offering large-scale AAA experiences, and mobile phones and the cloud do not fall into this vision, so it will be interesting to see what kind of proposals come to these platforms.

Via: PSU