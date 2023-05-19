Sony rarely praises other companies, but recently made an exception for Nintendo and the film of Super Mario Bros. The new president and CEO of Sony Corp, Kenichiro Yoshida, said that it is a beautiful and wonderful intellectual property after seeing the new movie.

He also mentioned during an investor relations web meeting that he heavily played the franchise of Mario about 30 years ago and that “lovely intellectual property can survive 30, 50 or 100 years”. Furthermore, he stated: “that is something we would like to invest in for sustainable growth”. While Sony has dissolved its studios in Japan, it has focused on its series astrobot with Astro’s Playroom pre-installed on consoles PS5.

Editor’s note: I wish both Xbox and PlayStation had a consistent mascot that could compete with MarioI think the closest thing to this was when crash bandicoot theoretically became the mascot of the first Sony console, but we already know how that story ended.