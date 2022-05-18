In America, the debate regarding the right to abortion in the USA is raginghowever, following a complaint by Sony regarding a donation by Insomniac, Bungie through a recent tweet expresses itself about it, and does not intend to remain silent.

Retracing the question and taking a few steps back, a document was discovered some time ago, in which it emerges that the US Supreme Court intends to abolish the law that preserves the rights to choose a woman’s abortion.

Although Biden himself is siding in favor of women’s rights, still nothing seems certain, and the final decision will be taken between June and July. This has also brought some rain to the video game industry, with some software houses expressing their opinion.

Jim Ryan, the president of Sony PlayStation, he had issued a message inviting everyone to respect the opinions of othersin full mutual respect, but these words have not served to placate souls.

In addition to Bungie, other well-known software houses have decided to take a stand, including Insomniac Games, who made a donation of $ 50,000 to the Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project.

This initiative was supported by Sony, which, however, has imposed absolute silence on the donation in questionalso in view of Jim Ryan’s stance, and the invitation to the whole division to remain neutral on the matter.

Apparently this was not well tolerated by Bungiesoftware house creator of series such as Halo and Destiny, and recently entered the PlayStation Studios thanks to the acquisition by Sony.

If Insomniac Games has acknowledged being part of a much older family than her, accepting the fact that Sony Interactive Entertainment will always have the last word, the same cannot be said of Bungie, who has no intention of remaining silent on the matter.

I admit, I’m just a small Community Manager part of a big scheme, but I’m proud to say: We are, and will continue to be, Bungie. There will never be a muzzle large enough to prevent us from defending what we believe to be right.

The tweetwritten by the Community Manager, it also received a welcome endorsement from Bungie CEO Pete Parson.

What we hope is that this difference in vision will not, in any way, affect the recent acquisition of Bungie by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

We just have to wait for further developments, which we hope to communicate to you soon. In the meantime, we invite you to stay alert and attentive, following our news.