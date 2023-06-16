













Sony celebrates the first year of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe with various activities

The first thing you should know is that these are the games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe in the third week of June 2023.

Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

Inscription (PS4/PS5)

Soulstice (PS5)

Tacoma (PS4)

Deus-Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also have access to the WWE 2K23 trial which will be available starting June 20.

Now, players who are subscribed to this service will receive a coupon in their mail that they can redeem personalized avatars that celebrate the most popular games that have come to PS Plus. There is also an illustration that you can use on your PC or mobile.

Source: PlayStation

On the other hand, from June 20 to 30, three collectible digital rings will be released. To get them, you must be a subscriber to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe and, incidentally, play some of the available titles such as Final Fantasy VII Remake, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection and more.

One of the rings, the one dedicated to classic games, can be obtained through some clues that Sony will reveal and that is only for those who are subscribed to PS Plus Deluxe.

If you try games like God of War Ragnarok, MLB The Show 23, The Last of Us Part 1 or Dying Light 2, you can also get another ring.

Sony will give away a PS5 and a PS VR2 to celebrate the anniversary of PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe

As part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe celebrations, players will have the chance to win a PS5 and a PS VR2. All you have to do is answer a few questions about the service through the PS Plus page from June 20 to 30.

It is worth noting that users from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and the United States may participate in this promotion.

What do you think of the promo? Are you going to enter?