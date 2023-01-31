PlayStation kicks off the new year with an expanded offering of PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles and a communications campaign celebrating amazing game worlds, inviting other players to join in the fun. On air from January 30 on all channels Playstationthe “Live from PS5” commercial winks at some of the best games for PS5™, which allow the community to feel the protagonist of incredible worlds full of adventure, captivating action and unforgettable moments.

With the aim of celebrating the Italian community, giving it a memorable activation, starting from Tuesday 31 January, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italy joins the chorus of the “Latest news” with the installation of a reproduction of the PS5 console, 5 meters high, in Largo dei Lombardi, in the beating heart of the capital.

Finally, to actively involve their own community and allow each user to become the protagonist of the initiative, Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia has announced the contest “PS5 Reporter for a day”: from today, January 31st, and until February 19th, it will be enough to upload to the platform PlayStation Gamer Board a video, an audio or a short text of a “news” on the extraordinary phenomena related to the PlayStation®5 world that are “manifesting” in your city, to become a special correspondent of the PlayStation universe. Here the regulation business suit.