As expected, Sony he decided to cancel there maxi-acquisition of the Indian company Zee, effectively canceling a gigantic operation from 10 billion dollarswhich would lead to the creation of one of the largest media and entertainment conglomerates.

This week, Sony published a statement in which it requested the conclusion of the acquisition-related operations, after the Indian company had failed to reach the required conditionsdespite a further extension of 30 days compared to the initial deadline.

Sony reported that it was “deeply disappointed” by the failure to reach these conditions, but the feeling that the operation was no longer destined to happen had been there for some time, according to several analysts and insiders.