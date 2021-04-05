Sony has begun canceling pre-orders for PS5 consoles. Gamers who ordered the console told about this in social networks.

According to social media reports, Sony is canceling unpaid pre-orders for the digital PS5. In an explanatory letter, the company’s managers clarify that the pre-order was canceled “due to the objective impossibility of fulfilling the order.” The message says that all paid orders – if any – will be executed.

Related materials It’s time to get out Sony has released the PlayStation 5. How did the next generation of consoles come about and what to play on it?

“There are no words”, – comments on what happened was a Twitter user under the nickname TiraellF1. The gamer clarifies that he made a pre-order on September 17 and is very disappointed with the company’s decision. Another user – under the nickname haiasidzaki – also made order in September: “The excitement is there, everything is going on. But are you really fucking canceling the order ?! ” “Thank you very much!” – outraged blogger under the nickname Yuri_B124.

“Well, that came, my pre-order in November on the PlayStation 5 DE was not paid, Sony canceled herself, arguing that they did not have time to deliver the consoles”, – writes user hironakamuracom (copyright spelling and punctuation preserved – approx. “Lenta.ru”). Console Telegram channel dedicated to the gaming industry clarifiesthat Sony does not comment on the situation in any way.

At the end of February, Sony executives confirmed the shortage of PS5 consoles and said that the devices could appear on the free sale before the end of the year. The consoles shortage hasn’t improved since the consoles launched in November. Since April 1, PS5 has risen in price in Russian sales by three thousand rubles.