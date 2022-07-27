Square Enix may be in Sony’s sights, but the PlayStation house would only be interested in the Japanese division.

Eidos Montreal founder Stephane D’Astous argued that Square Enix could be acquired by Sony, in a recent interview. According to D’Astous, however, Sony would be interested exclusively in the Japanese division of Square Enix, and not in the group’s western development teams. This could be one of the reasons behind the sale of Eidos Montreal, Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal and an IP catalog that includes Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain to Embracer Group a few months ago.

Square Enix acquired by Sony? –

“If I read between the lines, Square Enix Japan was not as busy as we initially hoped,” admitted D’Astous, about the relationship between Square Enix and Western studios it acquired in 2009, and which at the time also included IO Interactive (Hitman ). “And there are rumors, of course, that with all this M&A business, that Sony would love to have Square Enix on their team. I’ve heard rumors that Sony would say I am very interested in Square Enix Tokyobut not the rest “.

Not easy relationships –

Such rumors have been around for several months now, but this is the first time we’ve heard from a source that has been inside Square Enix for years. The Japanese division of the gaming publishing giant includes classics such as Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, as well as numerous other IPs which, by virtue of the rather close relationship between the two realities, are often already available exclusively for PlayStation consoles. And speaking of reports, D’Astous was very bitter about how things worked at the time within the European sector of Square Enix: “I was losing hope that Square Enix Japan would bring great things to Eidos. I was losing faith in my London headquarters. In their annual financial reports, Japan always added a sentence or two to say, ‘We are disappointed with certain games. They have not met expectations. ‘ And they did this strictly for certain games that were made outside of Japan ”, as in the case of the disappointing Marvel’s Avengers, but also of more noble properties among the gamers such as Tomb Raider.