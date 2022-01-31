The studio will become an “independent subsidiary” and will maintain its own creativity.

We have news again about a big purchase in the sector, and this time it is about Sony. Although it seemed that January was going to be starred by the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, the Japanese company has refused to close the month without announcing its movement: Buying Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Bungie will continue betting on multiplatform releasesAs anticipated gamesindustry, the authors of games like Halo and Destiny will become “an independent subsidiary“SIE and maintain creative freedom studio’s own. Following this line, the agreement reflects that Bungie will continue to be a cross-platform developer with the option to “self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play.”

What about Bungie games? Will they be exclusive? On the official website of the study they say the following. “We want the worlds we are creating reach anywhere people playDestiny’s parents report.We will continue auto editing [nuestros juegos]creatively independent, and we will continue to drive a unified Bungie community.”

“We’ve had a strong relationship with Bungie since the birth of the Destiny saga, and it could not be more exciting to officially welcome them to the PlayStation team,” said the head of the Japanese company, Jim Ryan. “This is an important step in our strategy to expand the reach of PlayStation to a larger audience,” adds the CEO of SIE. “We understand how important the Bungie community is to the studio and we look forward to supporting them as remain independent and continue to grow. As Bungie, our community is at the core of PlayStation DNA, and our shared passion for gamers and building the best place to play. will evolve even further“.

“Both Bungie and SIE believe that game worlds are just the beginning of what our IP could become,” he says. Peter ParsonsCEO of Bungie. “Our original universes have immense potential, and with SIE’s support, we’re going to propel Bungie to become a global multimedia entertainment company dedicated to conveying our creative vision.

***News in development

More about: Sony, Bungie, Halo, Destiny, and Studio Purchase.